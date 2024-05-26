Astros general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that Urquidy (forearm) will be evaluated by team physicians Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Urquidy was nearing his return from his rehab assignment, but he left Friday's outing with Triple-A Sugar Land after aggravating his right forearm. The severity of the right-hander's injury should be known following Tuesday's evaluation.
