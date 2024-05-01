Urquidy (forearm) threw live batting practice before Wednesday's game against Cleveland, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Urquidy was able to throw 30 pitches without any problems during Wednesday's session. The 29-year-old righty will likely throw one more round of BP before embarking on a rehab assignment in the minors, though it's unclear when that may be.
