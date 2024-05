Astros manager Joe Espada said Wednesday that Urquidy (forearm) is likely to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land this weekend, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The right-hander threw live batting practice Tuesday and has now been cleared to pitch in minor-league games. Urquidy was shut down with a forearm strain in mid-March and will likely require a handful of rehab starts before making his season debut for the Astros.