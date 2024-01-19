Hader signed a five-year, $95 million contract with the Astros on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Coming off a phenomenal season in which Hader logged a 1.28 ERA and 1.10 WHIP through 56.1 innings while racking up 33 saves, the 29-year-old southpaw will join the Astros on the most lucrative deal for a reliever in MLB history (based on present-day value). This will be Hader's second stint with the Astros organization -- he spent roughly two seasons in Houston's farm system before being traded to the Brewers in 2015. He will almost certainly take over as the Astros' primary closer, moving Ryan Pressly into a setup role.