The Astros promoted Dirden from Double-A Corpus Christi to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday.
Sugar Land had an opening in the outfield after the Astros recently dealt Jose Siri to the Rays, and Dirden was summoned from Double-A to fill the void. After going undrafted in 2020 and not making his professional debut until 2021 on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dirden has rocketed through the Astros' system and put himself on the radar in dynasty leagues in the process. The 25-year-old outfielder has been one of the more productive hitters in the Texas League in 2022, slashing .324/.411/.616 with 20 home runs and seven stolen bases across 407 plate appearances.