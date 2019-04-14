Astros' Justin Verlander: Dominates M's

Verlander (2-0) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on two hits over six innings while striking out 11 in a 3-1 victory over the Mariners.

A Mitch Haniger solo shot in the fourth inning was the only blemish on Verlander's line, as he threw 76 of 105 pitches for strikes, including 16 swinging strikes. The right-hander now sports a 3.52 ERA and eye-popping 30:6 K:BB through 23 innings, and he;ll look to keep rolling Friday on the road against the Rangers.