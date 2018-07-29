Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans seven in tough loss
Verlander (10-6) took the loss Saturday, allowing two runs on nine hits and a walk over five innings while striking out seven as the Astros fell 7-3 to the Rangers.
Both runs scored on solo shots by Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Rougned Odor, but with the Astros offense being uncharacteristically flat, that was enough to cost Verlander the win. The right-hander has now lost four of his last five decisions, but he'll still take an exceptional 2.24 ERA into his next start Friday on the road against the Dodgers.
