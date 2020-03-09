Astros' Justin Verlander: Feeling better but no results yet

Verlander is feeling better Monday but is still awaiting the results of his triceps MRI, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Verlander left his start Sunday against the Mets after just two of his scheduled four innings due to right triceps soreness. The Astros called his removal precautionary, and the fact that he's feeling better is certainly encouraging, but it won't be clear whether he's set for a lengthy absence until his MRI results are known.