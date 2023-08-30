Graveman was removed from Wednesday's game against Boston due to lower back discomfort, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Graveman will be evaluated by the team during Houston's off day Thursday, at which point a clearer picture regarding his return timeline should emerge. Until then, he should be considered day-to-day. Graveman surrendered a hit and a walk over two-thirds of an inning before leaving Wednesday's contest and picked up his 11th hold of the season.