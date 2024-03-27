The Astros placed Graveman (shoulder) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
Graveman will miss the entire 2024 campaign after undergoing surgery in January to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. His spot on Houston's 40-man roster will be given to Penn Murfee (elbow), who was claimed off waivers from Atlanta on Wednesday.
