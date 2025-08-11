default-cbs-image
The Diamondbacks designated Graveman for assignment Monday.

Graveman has missed a big chunk of this season with back and hip injuries and has not pitched well when on the bump, collecting a 7.13 ERA and 9:12 K:BB over 17.2 innings. The 34-year-old is sure to pass through waivers and would have the ability to elect free agency.

