Arizona released Graveman on Wednesday.

Graveman cleared waivers after being designated for assignment Monday, but since he was likely to decline being outrighted to Triple-A Reno, Arizona opted to cut the veteran right-hander loose. The 34-year-old posted a 7.13 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and 9:12 K:BB In 17.2 innings for Arizona before being cast off the 40-man roster.

