Diamondbacks' Kendall Graveman: Reinstated from IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks activated Graveman (hip) from the 15-day injured list Friday.
Graveman's one-month stint on the injured list comes to an end Friday, rejoining Arizona's bullpen in place of Jalen Beeks (back), who's headed to the IL himself. Graveman allowed eight runs in 8.1 innings across nine appearances with the Diamondbacks this season.
