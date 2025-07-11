Diamondbacks' Kendall Graveman: Activation pending
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that Graveman (hip) will be activated from the injured list, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.
Graveman has been on the shelf since June 9 due to a right hip impingement and began a rehab assignment earlier this week. He threw a scoreless inning with the Diamondbacks' rookie-level Arizona Complex League squad Tuesday. Jalen Beeks (back) is headed to the injured list in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Kendall Graveman: Reinstated from IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Kendall Graveman: Beginning rehab assignment Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Kendall Graveman: Throws live BP•
-
Diamondbacks' Kendall Graveman: Throws bullpen•
-
Diamondbacks' Kendall Graveman: Back on IL with hip injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Kendall Graveman: Makes return from IL•