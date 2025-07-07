Graveman (hip) will make a rehab appearance in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Graveman is working his way back from his second injury of the season, after a right lumbar strain suffered in spring training kept him from making his 2025 debut with Arizona until mid-May. He was most recently placed on the injured list June 9 due to a right hip impingement, but after facing live hitters Friday without issue, Graveman will move on to the final phase of his recovery program. He'll likely remain on assignment in the minors throughout the week before potentially returning from the IL coming out of the All-Star break.