Graveman (hip) threw a bullpen session Friday, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

This was Graveman's most significant activity since being placed on the 10-day injured list with a hip impingement earlier this month. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said the right-hander felt good following the session, and the team will monitor his recovery from it.

