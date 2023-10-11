Graveman (shoulder) played catch Wednesday in Minnesota, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Graveman was held off the Astros' roster for their ALDS matchup against the Twins due to right shoulder discomfort, but the 32-year-old reliever could potentially be an option again if Houston advances to the ALCS. He posted a 3.12 ERA with 66 strikeouts over 66.1 regular-season innings.
More News
-
Astros' Kendall Graveman: Battling shoulder discomfort•
-
Astros' Kendall Graveman: Available out of bullpen Friday•
-
Astros' Kendall Graveman: Exits with back discomfort•
-
Astros' Kendall Graveman: Returns to Houston in trade•
-
White Sox's Kendall Graveman: Charged with blown save•
-
White Sox's Kendall Graveman: Secures shaky save•