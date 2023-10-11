Graveman (shoulder) played catch Wednesday in Minnesota, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Graveman was held off the Astros' roster for their ALDS matchup against the Twins due to right shoulder discomfort, but the 32-year-old reliever could potentially be an option again if Houston advances to the ALCS. He posted a 3.12 ERA with 66 strikeouts over 66.1 regular-season innings.