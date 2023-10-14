Manager Dusty Baker said Saturday that Graveman (shoulder) will not be on the Astros' ALCS roster, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Shoulder discomfort caused Graveman to be sidelined for the ALDS, and his condition has not improved since then. There's still a chance the 32-year-old righty makes it back in time for the World Series, but significant progress would have to be made relatively quickly in order for that to happen.