Graveman isn't on the Astros' ALDS roster due to right shoulder discomfort, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
The Astros didn't give any information on how severe Graveman's injury is or how long he may be out. J.P. France and Hunter Brown both made the playoff roster and will give Houston additional pitching depth to begin the team's postseason run.
More News
-
Astros' Kendall Graveman: Available out of bullpen Friday•
-
Astros' Kendall Graveman: Exits with back discomfort•
-
Astros' Kendall Graveman: Returns to Houston in trade•
-
White Sox's Kendall Graveman: Charged with blown save•
-
White Sox's Kendall Graveman: Secures shaky save•
-
White Sox's Kendall Graveman: Blows save Sunday•