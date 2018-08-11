Tucker was recalled by the Astros on Saturday, Christian Boutwell of MLB.com reports.

Tucker is up to replace Jake Marisnick, who hit the 10-day disabled list with a groin injury. The 21-year-old didn't fare well in his first taste of big-league baseball earlier this year, hitting just .156/.240/.222 in 50 plate appearances, but he's been on fire since his demotion, going 13-for-34 with three homers in eight games.