Astros' Kyle Tucker: Homers in second straight game
Tucker went 1-for-6 with a solo home run in a loss to the Angels on Thursday.
Tucker drilled a homer to right field in the fourth inning to plate the Astros' first run of the game. The remainder of the contest was a struggle for the 22-year-old, however, as he struck out four times and committed an error in the 12th inning that allowed the winning run to cross the plate. Tucker is making his case to be included on the postseason roster by posting a .290/.323/.581 slash line with four homers and 11 RBI in 19 games this season.
