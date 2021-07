Tucker went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, a double, two runs scored, a walk and two steals in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Yankees.

Tucker was all over the box score Sunday, knocking his 15th home run, stealing his sixth and seventh bases, and scoring a run during Houston's massive ninth-inning comeback. The 24-year-old finished the first half with a .271/.330/.503 slash line with 49 RBI and 48 runs scored. Tucker is 5-for-12 (.417) with four doubles in his last four games.