Tucker went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, a stolen base and three RBI in Triple-A Fresno's 7-6 win over Salt Lake on Saturday.

After failing to make much of an impression in his second callup to the big leagues earlier this month, Tucker has been unstoppable since returning to Triple-A on Tuesday. In four games with Fresno, Tucker has gone 12-for-19 with six home runs and three steals, with his walkoff ninth-inning blast Saturday capping a five-run rally and securing a division title for Fresno. He'll likely rejoin the big club when rosters expand in September, but Tucker probably won't be asked to fill a full-time role for the Astros, despite his recent success in the Pacific Coast League.