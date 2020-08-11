site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Steals base in win
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Tucker went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Monday's 6-4 win over the Giants.
Tucker reached on a fielder's choice in the second inning and quickly recorded his third steal of the year. The 23-year-old has added a homer, 10 runs scored and nine RBI across 61 plate appearances.
