Maldonado went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Guardians.

Maldonado's playing time is on the decline with Christian Vazquez joining the Astros at the trade deadline. That didn't matter Thursday, as Maldonado hit a two-run double and a solo home run for his third multi-hit effort in his last nine games. The veteran catcher is slashing .178/.242/.356 with 11 homers, 33 RBI, 27 runs scored and 11 doubles through 80 contests. Still, fantasy managers shouldn't expect Maldonado to receive much more than two starts a week with a more productive catcher in Vazquez around to handle the starting role.