Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Houston's 6-1 victory over Baltimore on Monday.

Gonzalez was just 2-for-13 on the season coming into the game but he got his first homer of 2018 with Monday's fourth-inning blast off Chris Tillman. Gonzalez was a surprise breakout performer for the Astros last year as he set career highs in virtually every offensive category, including 23 home runs and 90 RBI. Even if he doesn't replicate last season's .907 OPS, he should still have ample opportunity to put up counting stats hitting in one of the best lineups in baseball in Houston.