Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Homers against Orioles
Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Houston's 6-1 victory over Baltimore on Monday.
Gonzalez was just 2-for-13 on the season coming into the game but he got his first homer of 2018 with Monday's fourth-inning blast off Chris Tillman. Gonzalez was a surprise breakout performer for the Astros last year as he set career highs in virtually every offensive category, including 23 home runs and 90 RBI. Even if he doesn't replicate last season's .907 OPS, he should still have ample opportunity to put up counting stats hitting in one of the best lineups in baseball in Houston.
More News
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Bats fifth Opening Day•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Gets nod at first base Opening Day•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Frontrunner for Opening Day first-base role•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: To stay in Houston in 2018•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Drives in three Thursday•
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...