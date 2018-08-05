Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 14-0 win over the Dodgers.

Gonzalez has homered three times in the last three games, giving us another hopeful indication that he's on the verge of putting together a sustained stretch of production that's eluded him all season long. The super utility player, whose high point this season was June 18 when he had a .259 average, is currently slashing .232/.316/.375.