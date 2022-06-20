Dubon went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.

Dubon's fifth-inning blast ultimately gave the Astros just enough offense for the win. The utility man has gone 5-for-18 (.278) in June. He's in line for extra playing time as long as Jeremy Pena (thumb) and Aledmys Diaz (shoulder) are sidelined. Dubon is slashing .232/.258/.378 with three home runs, 12 RBI, 14 runs scored and a stolen base in 38 contests between the Astros and the Giants this season.