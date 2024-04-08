The Astros designated Diaz for assignment Monday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The move corresponds with the Astros selecting the contract of right-hander Blair Henley from Triple-A Sugar Land. Diaz was claimed by the Astros on April 4 after being DFA'd by the Tigers on March 28 following a poor spring training. He appeared in one game for Houston this season, pitching one scoreless inning April 5 against the Rangers. Diaz will be available on waivers for an organization in need of bullpen depth.