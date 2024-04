Diaz has elected to become a free agent Thursday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Diaz cleared waivers after being removed from the Astros' 40-man roster, but he's exercised his right to free agency rather than accept an outright assignment. The 29-year-old reliever holds a career 4.81 ERA and 132:64 K:BB over 127.1 innings covering parts of seven big-league seasons.