The Astros claimed Diaz off waivers from the Tigers on Thursday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Diaz was rarely used in the majors during his time with the Tigers over the past two seasons, but he was successful in a small sample size with a 1.02 ERA and 0.91 WHIP across 17.2 total innings. He was DFA'd by Detroit after a poor Grapefruit League showing, and because he is out of minor-league options, the 29-year-old righty will now join the Astros' big-league bullpen.