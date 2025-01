Diaz signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Dec. 28.

The Astros released Diaz in late May after he started the Triple-A season with a 9.64 ERA through 14 innings. He then signed with the Tigers and finished the year allowing just seven earned runs over 32 minor-league frames. If the 30-year-old righty is able to continue his dominant run in 2025, he may have a chance at contributing to the Giants' bullpen throughout the year.