The Astros released Diaz on Monday.

Diaz elected free agency after being DFA'd by the Astros in April, but he quickly returned to the team on a minor-league deal. The 29-year-old has since put up a 9.64 ERA in 14 innings at Triple-A Sugar Land, so Houston will elect to part ways with the right-handed reliever. Diaz's minor-league resume hasn't exactly been outstanding, but his 0.96 big-league ERA in 18.2 innings since 2022 may be enough to attract another minor-league deal from a different organization.