Astros manager Joe Espada said that Pressly (finger) will be available out of the bullpen Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Pressly has been off limits for a few days while dealing with soreness in a finger on his right hand, but it would seem he's fully recovered now. The veteran reliever has struggled this season, collecting a 5.51 ERA and 1.78 WHIP through 16.1 innings.