Pressly threw a scoreless inning without allowing a baserunner and striking out one Monday against the Angels.

Pressly was out for the team's weekend series with finger soreness, but he showed no ill effects in his return. He entered the game in the eighth inning with the Astros down three, presumably because the team wanted to get him some work after the layoff. Pressly has struggled a bit of late, allowing an earned run in half of his last four appearances. He has a 5.19 ERA on the season.