Pressly (back) was credited with his fifth hold of the season and gave up one earned run on one hit and one walk across 0.2 innings in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Yankees.

Astros manager Joe Espada disclosed Wednesday that Pressly was managing lower-back issue, but the reliever's appearance one day later suggests that Houston isn't overly concerned about the injury. Pressly has continued to make bats miss with 22 strikeouts over 14.1 innings, but he headed into Sunday's series finale in Detroit with a 5.65 ERA and 1.74 WHIP over his 16 appearances out of the Houston bullpen.