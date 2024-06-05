Pressly struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Cardinals.

This was Pressly's first save of the season, to go with seven holds and four blown saves. Regular closer Josh Hader had pitched three of the last five days, including Monday, which likely led to the decision to give Pressly the ninth inning in Tuesday's win. Over his previous nine outings, Pressly had been tagged for six runs (five earned) over 8.2 innings. He's had a rough campaign with a 5.01 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 30:8 K:BB over 23.1 innings after Hader's offseason arrival bumped Pressly into a setup role through no fault of his own.