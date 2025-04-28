Pressly (knee) pitched one scoreless inning, allowing one walk in Sunday's 3-1 extra-inning loss to the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision.

Pressly made his first appearance out of the bullpen in a week Sunday, tossing a scoreless top of the ninth to keep the score knotted up at 1-1 ahead of the bottom of the frame. The right-hander has been dealing with right knee irritation and hadn't pitched since having his knee drained Tuesday. After a slow start to his first campaign in Chicago, the right-hander has now compiled nine consecutive scoreless appearances, posting a 1.00 WHIP with four strikeouts while picking up two wins and three saves over nine innings in April.