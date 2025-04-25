Cubs manager Craig Counsell said that Pressly's availability for Friday's game against the Phillies is yet to be determined, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Pressly had to have his right knee drained Tuesday. He played catch Thursday and will do so again Friday before the Cubs determine whether he's available to pitch in the series opener versus the Phillies. Porter Hodge is next in line to close for Chicago if Pressly cannot pitch, although an appearance Friday would be Hodge's third in four days, so it's possible the Cubs would prefer not to use him.