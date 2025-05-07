Pressly (2-2) was tagged with the loss against the Giants on Tuesday, allowing nine runs (eight earned) on five hits and one walk in the 11th inning. He did not record an out.

Pressly was brought in for the 11th inning with the game tied 5-5, but things fell off the rails for the veteran closer. Six of the eight batters he faced resulted in at least one run scored, and he was mercifully lifted from the game after giving up an RBI single to Wilmer Flores. Pressly did not give up an earned run in each of his last 10 outings, but Tuesday's performance rose his ERA from 2.08 to 7.62 and his WHIP from 1.46 to 1.92.