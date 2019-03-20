Pressly will sign a two-year, $17.5 million deal that includes a vesting option for a third year with the Astros on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pressly signed a one-year, $2.9 million deal in January to avoid arbitration and was set to become a free agent next season, but is now signed with the team through at least 2021. It's a sizable payday for a non-closing reliever -- reportedly the largest ever -- but the 30-year-old proved his worth after being acquired from the Twins last July with a 0.77 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 32:3 K:BB across 26 appearances. Pressly should begin the season as the setup man to closer Roberto Osuna and will see plenty of high-leverage work for the Astros.