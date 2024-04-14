Arrighetti will start Monday's game against Atlanta at Minute Maid Park, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Arrighetti will get a chance to redeem himself after getting roughed up in his big-league debut in Kansas City on Wednesday, when the Royals pummeled him for seven earned runs on seven hits and three walks. Even if Arrighetti fares better in a tough matchup versus Atlanta, he may be headed back to Triple-A Sugar Land following the start. Manager Joe Espada suggested earlier Sunday that Justin Verlander (shoulder) could return from the 15-day injured list to start this Friday in Washington, with Arrighetti being the pitcher most likely to lose his rotation spot in such a scenario.