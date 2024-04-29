Arrighetti is slated to start Thursday's game against the Guardians at Minute Maid Park.

With Justin Verlander recently returning from the injured list, Arrighetti looked like a candidate to lose out on a rotation spot, but Houston is ultimately keeping the rookie around as their No. 5 starter after the club instead chose to option J.P. France to Triple-A Sugar Land last week. Arrighetti likely doesn't have a long leash with Houston, however, as he's posted a 10.97 ERA and 2.34 WHIP in 10.2 innings through his first three big-league outings.