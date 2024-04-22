Arrighetti will start Wednesday against the Cubs, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

He's assuming the rotation spot vacated by Cristian Javier (neck). The Astros have a couple off days over the next week and Javier could be back shortly after that, so this might just be a spot start for Arrighetti. He was bludgeoned for seven runs over three innings in his major-league debut earlier this month but was better in his second start, holding Atlanta to two runs over four frames.