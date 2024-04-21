The Astros recalled Arrighetti from Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The right-hander was sent down to Sugar Land on Tuesday but will quickly rejoin the Astros as Cristian Javier (neck) landed on the injured list. Arrighetti could be an option to start, but Houston doesn't necessarily need to fill out its rotation immediately since it has three scheduled days off over the next nine days.
