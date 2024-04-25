Arrighetti (0-3) took the loss against the Cubs on Wednesday, allowing four runs on seven hits and and two walks while striking out seven batters over 3.2 innings.

The seven punchouts were nice, and Arrighetti racked up 13 whiffs among his 90 pitches, but Chicago's bats were productive when they made contact. All four of the runs against the right-hander came in the first inning, with the biggest blow being a three-run homer off the bat of Dansby Swanson. Arrighetti has lost all three of his outings this season while posting a 10.97 ERA and 2.34 WHIP, so it's fair to wonder if he'll get another chance to start anytime soon, especially with Houston having two days off over the next week.