Arrighetti was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land by the Astros on Tuesday.
Arrighetti was much better Monday against Atlanta in his second major-league start than he was in his first outing, allowing two runs while striking out five over four innings. However, with Justin Verlander (shoulder) expected back later this week, Arrighetti will now slide back into the Sugar Land rotation.
