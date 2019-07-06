Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Back in lineup
Alvarez returned to the lineup Friday after sitting two games while the Astros played in a National League city. He went 1-for-4 with a double in a 5-4 loss to the Angels.
Alvarez was held out of the lineup in Colorado as the Astros are not entirely comfortable with his work in the outfield. It should be clear sailing for Alvarez until the end of the month, when Houston travels to St. Louis for an inter-league series July 26 through July 28. Beyond that, there's a two-game set in Milwaukee at the beginning of September.
