Alvarez went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, a double and a walk in Monday's 4-3 win over Cleveland.
Alvarez entered Monday's game in an ugly 2-for-30 slump over his previous eight games but broke out in a big way. His 17th homer of the season was a two-run blast in the fifth inning to give Houston a 4-1 lead. The 6-foot-5 slugger is now slashing an impressive .287/.355/.524 with 35 extra-base hits and 58 RBI through 330 plate appearances.
