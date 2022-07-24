Alvarez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez sat out Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader but started the past three contests and went 3-for-9 with a double, two homers, two walks, five RBI and four runs. There's been no indication the 25-year-old has aggravated his hand injury, so he's likely just receiving a maintenance day in the series finale. Kyle Tucker will rest his legs as the designated hitter while Chas McCormick starts in right field.